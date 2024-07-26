Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.02 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $736,659.55 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,751,248 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,702,159 with 496,480,336 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.46368714 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,129,917.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

