CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 24444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

About CGX Energy

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.