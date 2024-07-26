Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $182.67 and last traded at $181.24, with a volume of 183764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

