Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.