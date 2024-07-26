Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 111.6% in July

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chijet Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Chijet Motor has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $96.00.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Chijet Motor shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.