Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

