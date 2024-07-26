China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,300 shares, a growth of 1,306.9% from the June 30th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of China Conch Venture stock opened at 0.78 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of 0.78 and a twelve month high of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.76.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

