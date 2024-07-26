Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 3,454,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

