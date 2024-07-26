Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 405,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

