ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

EMO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 15,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

