ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 22,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,478. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

