CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

