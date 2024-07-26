Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.830-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coca-Cola also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.