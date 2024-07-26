Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.830-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coca-Cola also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS.

NYSE KO opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

