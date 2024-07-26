Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of COGNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 26,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

