Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Tops $8.93 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $127.18 million and $8.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001509 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

