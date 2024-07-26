Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,520. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

