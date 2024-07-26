Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.