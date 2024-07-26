Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX traded up $21.68 on Friday, hitting $313.82. 226,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,543. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

