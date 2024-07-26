Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 6.0 %
NYSE FIX traded up $17.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.75. 698,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $293.29. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15.
Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
