Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Community Bank System Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.59 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

