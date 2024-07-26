Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

