Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Community Bank System Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CBU opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

