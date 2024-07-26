Concord Medical Services Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 30th (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 6.1 %

CCM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.