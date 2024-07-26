Concord Medical Services Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 30th (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 6.1 %
CCM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.