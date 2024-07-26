Conflux (CFX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $639.64 million and $37.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,025,042,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,535,897 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,024,714,920.61 with 4,237,214,908.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1469777 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $46,471,033.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

