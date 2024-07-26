ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 22887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
