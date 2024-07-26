Contrasting Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old National Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 18.83% 15.42% 1.15% Meridian 6.75% 7.59% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.54 billion 2.54 $581.99 million $1.85 10.93 Meridian $168.55 million 0.77 $13.24 million $1.05 11.04

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Meridian on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

