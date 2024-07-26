CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.43. 148,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,503. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

