Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $10.33. Coursera shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 5,565,819 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

