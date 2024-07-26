Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,139,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,462,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,349. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

