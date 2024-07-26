Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 7,406,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,424,734. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

