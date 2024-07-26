Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 1,309,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

