Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,490 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

