Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $181,232,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.77. 675,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

