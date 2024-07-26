Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 10,635,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,590. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

