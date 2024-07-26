Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its stake in International Paper by 437.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 77,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 590.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 36.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 241.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

IP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 12,605,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.