Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after acquiring an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,306,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,306,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,164 shares of company stock valued at $47,848,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Down 1.6 %

TEAM stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.40. 312,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.60. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.