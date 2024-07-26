Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,752 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $107.45. 29,046,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,037,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

