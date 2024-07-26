Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,790 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 488,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 447,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,302. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.44.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.