Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 756 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,423,126 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,599. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

