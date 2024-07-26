Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AVY traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $215.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

