Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.68. 591,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

