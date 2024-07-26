Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.57. Critical Metals shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,691 shares traded.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Critical Metals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.