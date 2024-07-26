Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $107.52. 1,631,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

