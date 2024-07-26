Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 119,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,440. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $853.20.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

