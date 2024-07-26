CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 206,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

