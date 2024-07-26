Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 333.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CUE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,243. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

