Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. 49,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,520. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 109,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 998.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

