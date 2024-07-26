Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 48418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $16,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 252.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 181,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.65.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.