D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.08

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.08 and last traded at $179.01, with a volume of 127744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.