DA Davidson Boosts EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $430.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EME traded up $17.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.63. The stock had a trading volume of 596,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

